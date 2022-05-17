Letter: Lindenwood students had cheaper education options

Regarding "Lindenwood University settles COVID online classes lawsuit" (May 12): A $550,000 law firm payout only covers a fraction of the amount that Lindenwood's 5,946 students should receive in refunds.

Current tuition shown for Lindenwood University is $637 per credit hour, and if students had been given this one credit-hour as a settlement, it appears to me it would have been better for them financially. Lindenwood could create a one-hour tuition credit to the students who stayed enrolled at the University.

By contrast, St. Charles Community College tuition for Tier 1 residents is $151 per credit hour. For students to earn an associate degree, it costs about $10,000. There is an A+ program in high school to earn tuition for community college, which would have saved even more tuition. After getting this two-year degree, students would only need to graduate from Lindenwood or another four-year college, which would ultimately have saved them a lot of tuition.

In reviewing my education, I wonder if I had any subpar courses I should sue to resolve. But since we didn't have any online courses when I graduated in 1973, I guess that leave me out.

Gregory Powers • Ballwin