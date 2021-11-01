 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Linking Loop and history museum never made sense
0 comments

Letter: Linking Loop and history museum never made sense

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Loop Trolley has a bumpy first day

A Loop Trolley car waits for another to pass before turning from Delmar Boulevard onto DeBaliviere Avenue on the first day of operation on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Future of the Loop Trolley unclear after regional board rejects grant” (Oct. 28): No one seems to mention the obvious reason the Loop Trolley failed and was a bad idea to begin with: the demographics just don’t fit. They’re incompatible. In general, the people who frequent the Missouri History Museum probably have little interest in visiting the Loop. And vice versa.

Oh sure, there would be some citizens that may be curious about the trolley and will ride it once. And a few out-of-towners would try it. But the demographics just don’t work. This seems so painfully obvious. What a waste of money.

Larry McLane • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News