Letter: Linking Loop and history museum never made sense

Regarding “ Future of the Loop Trolley unclear after regional board rejects grant ” (Oct. 28): No one seems to mention the obvious reason the Loop Trolley failed and was a bad idea to begin with: the demographics just don’t fit. They’re incompatible. In general, the people who frequent the Missouri History Museum probably have little interest in visiting the Loop. And vice versa.

Oh sure, there would be some citizens that may be curious about the trolley and will ride it once. And a few out-of-towners would try it. But the demographics just don’t work. This seems so painfully obvious. What a waste of money.