Letter: Listen to Buffett: cryptocurrency’s value only speculative

Regarding “Warren Buffett tells shareholders about spending $51 billion” (April 30): I believe cryptocurrency values are untethered to any real productive capacity. Investment guru Warren Buffett says cryptocurrency has no inherent, fundamental value. This is an observation that should grab the attention of every crypto investor. If the currencies have been in a speculative bubble, their downward potential is huge and virtually unbounded until it potentially hits zero.

The most popular and best-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has already fallen well over 50% from its highest level just six months ago. Buffett has said that cryptocurrency is not a productive asset and does not produce anything tangible of value. It’s value is based on speculation, not fundamentals.

Like any bubble if you were lucky enough to get in early and prescient enough to take your profit and get out early, you made out fine. Sadly, many who thought that crypto would provide easy money will get burned. I believe when the bubble bursts, it will create a tsunami that washes away any temporary gains a crypto speculator enjoyed. These folks will learn the lesson many before them have learned the hard way: There is no such thing as a free lunch.

Ken Derow • Swarthmore, Penn.