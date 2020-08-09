Letter: Listen to educators, not doctors, about the classroom

Regarding the guest column “Well-protected classroom is where children need to be” (Aug. 4): I find it concerning that pediatricians feel qualified to second-guess educators regarding the reopening of schools during a pandemic. As a teacher of primary students, a principal in two K-5 public schools, and a district administrator, I frequently collaborated with pediatricians and mental health professionals. I had great respect for their knowledge. At no point did I question medical decisions informed by their professional expertise.
The authors’ opinion that young children are “very capable” of wearing masks apparently is based only on individual patient office visits in which parents are present. Notably absent is data to support their opinions. Anyone who has spent more than a few minutes in an elementary classroom knows the futility of expecting young children to wear masks, remain behind partitions and socially distance.
Placing children in sterile, no-touch environments for a full day of school will not meet their social-emotional needs. For many, staying at home will allow for genuine human contact from parents, siblings, grandparents or caretakers.
A period of missed in-person instruction is not a “grave disaster.” Skilled educators know how to address the needs of individual children. When it is safe to return to school, their teachers will accept them just as they are, and guide them toward growth. With due respect to the medical profession, decisions about opening schools should begin with parents and teachers.
Christeen Raeker • Kirkwood
