Letter: Listen to the experts: Stay home, wash your hands

With the pandemic death toll rising, I urge support of continued infectious disease management protocols — including stay-at-home measures — to prevent the spread of this devastating pandemic.
I’m of course concerned about the economy and the curtailing of activities, but the history of pandemics tells us it is dangerous to prematurely open certain businesses and resume some activities.
With containment one of our only proven strategies until we have more testing and a vaccine, it is crucial that we collectively oppose any ill-conceived attempts to deter people from following measures recommended by scientists and infectious-disease experts.
Viruses do not respect arbitrary geographic boundaries. What happens in St. Louis will also travel to rural Missouri and beyond.
We can best take care of ourselves and our communities by wearing masks, washing our hands, practicing social distancing and especially staying home until reliable authorities determine it is safe to do otherwise. It is the only responsible and loving path in this difficult time.
Joan Lipkin • St. Louis
