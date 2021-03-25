 Skip to main content
Letter: Literacy gives power to children to achieve their dreams
Letter: Literacy gives power to children to achieve their dreams

We Stories

Lily Tran reads a book at the We Stories kit launch at St. Louis County libraries in 2016. 

Photos by Michele Verna, courtesy of We Stories.

Regarding “‘It’s a crisis’: Advocates make new push to boost literacy in St. Louis area” (March 21): Thanks to Jane Henderson for her very informative article and to all mentioned who are working so diligently to combat what will soon be, if it is not already, systemic illiteracy.

This problem needs to be addressed in families, homes, churches and schools if we are ever going to get a handle on what so many refer to as systemic racism. We must give power to our children. Knowledge is power, and if one can’t read, the goals we aspire to for the generations to come will never be accomplished.

Mary Schnoring • Creve Coeur

