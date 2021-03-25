Letter: Literacy gives power to children to achieve their dreams

Regarding “ ‘It’s a crisis’: Advocates make new push to boost literacy in St. Louis area ” (March 21): Thanks to Jane Henderson for her very informative article and to all mentioned who are working so diligently to combat what will soon be, if it is not already, systemic illiteracy.

This problem needs to be addressed in families, homes, churches and schools if we are ever going to get a handle on what so many refer to as systemic racism. We must give power to our children. Knowledge is power, and if one can’t read, the goals we aspire to for the generations to come will never be accomplished.