Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, firearms training unit Detective Barbara J. Mattson, of the Connecticut State Police, holds up a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, the same make and model of gun used by Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook School shooting, for a demonstration during a hearing of a legislative subcommittee reviewing gun laws, at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Conn. The Supreme Court said Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, a survivor and relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting can pursue their lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 26 people. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

 Jessica Hill

Regarding “Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward” (Nov. 13): I’d like to propose that we simply waste no more time or taxpayer money and just put the gun manufacturers out of business. By this same reasoning, whenever we prosecute a pimp, let’s close down the mattress manufacturer, the negligee maker and any other business whose product is used in that crime. When there’s a burglary, we can blame and shut down the window manufacturer if the robbers came in that way, or the door maker if they came in that way.

We won’t have a country, but it’s high time we did something about those nasty hard-working men and women who built this country.

C.G. Hunkins • St. Louis County