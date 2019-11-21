Regarding “Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward” (Nov. 13): I’d like to propose that we simply waste no more time or taxpayer money and just put the gun manufacturers out of business. By this same reasoning, whenever we prosecute a pimp, let’s close down the mattress manufacturer, the negligee maker and any other business whose product is used in that crime. When there’s a burglary, we can blame and shut down the window manufacturer if the robbers came in that way, or the door maker if they came in that way.
We won’t have a country, but it’s high time we did something about those nasty hard-working men and women who built this country.
C.G. Hunkins • St. Louis County