Letter: Litter, blighted buildings and crime hold city back

I recently traveled I-70 to and from the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The litter, abandoned cars and burned-out, blighted buildings are a disgrace to St. Louis. How can we hope to attract visitors and businesses to an area that looks like a Third World country? This is what visitors see. I would suggest Mayor Tishaura Jones use some of the pandemic relief funds to hire people to pick up the trash.
Abandoned buildings need to be torn down. They are dangerous and an eyesore. Bring back environmental education and neighborhood pride. The landscape and crime are why St. Louis will never be a successful major city.
C. Stack • St. Louis County