Letter: Litter, blighted buildings and crime hold city back
Letter: Litter, blighted buildings and crime hold city back

Uncut grass and weeds overwhelm vacant homes

Uncut grass and weeds overwhelm sidewalks in front of vacant homes along the 4500 block of Page Boulevard in St. Louis. St. Louis nonprofit Better Family Life commissioned local artist Christopher Green to paint portraits of prominent Black St. Louis politicians, entrepreneurs and entertainers on boarded-up doors and windows of blighted buildings. The Beyond the Walls project, which began in 2011. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

 

I recently traveled I-70 to and from the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The litter, abandoned cars and burned-out, blighted buildings are a disgrace to St. Louis. How can we hope to attract visitors and businesses to an area that looks like a Third World country? This is what visitors see. I would suggest Mayor Tishaura Jones use some of the pandemic relief funds to hire people to pick up the trash.

Abandoned buildings need to be torn down. They are dangerous and an eyesore. Bring back environmental education and neighborhood pride. The landscape and crime are why St. Louis will never be a successful major city.

C. Stack • St. Louis County

