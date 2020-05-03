Letter: ‘Little Rascals’ ‘hi sign’ is perfect new greeting

I would like to propose that instead of using the “forearm bump” as our greeting of choice during this pandemic, we use the “hi sign.” Many of us older men and women fondly remember this greeting from the “The Little Rascals” TV show.
I realize that this was the secret greeting for members of the “He Man Woman Haters Club,” but I think the Rascals would approve making an exception to include everyone.
If you are unfamiliar with this greeting, place your right hand, palm down and fingers pointing away from you, against your chin and wiggle your fingers. It’s simple, it makes people smile, and you are not touching another person where the person may have just sneezed or coughed.
There you have it. My contribution to the betterment of society: Gimme the Hi Sign.
Denny Eagan • Ballwin
