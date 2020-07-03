Letter: Little said about injustices against Native Americans

Regarding “Native Americans protesting Trump trip to Mount Rushmore” (June 27): There is a lot of talk right now about reparations for the terrible stain of slavery on our country’s history, but there is another terrible stain that receives little attention.
Our European ancestors basically invaded this land and stole it from the native inhabitants. Yes, Native Americans fought trying to preserve their heritage, just like others would fight back if the United States was invaded now. But no attention is given to this stain on our history, and there is nothing ever mentioned about reparations for the theft of the land from Native Americans.
Carolyn Landry • St. Charles
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.