Letter: Lives are more important than politicians' reelection

This pandemic is one of those times when the loudest voices from the public are also the least-informed. What is required from our leadership at this time is to follow the guidance of medical experts, rather than conceding to the demands of people who are being intentionally misled.
The economy will eventually recover from whatever protective measures we take, however long they may last. However, the people lost to the coronavirus are gone forever. We cannot sacrifice the lives of our loved ones and neighbors to protect the careers of incumbent politicians who are afraid that the economic pain will cost them an election. That is what we are being asked to do.
Tom Noerper • Affton
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.