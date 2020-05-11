Letter: Lives are more important than politicians' reelection
Letter: Lives are more important than politicians' reelection

Like much of Missouri, St. Charles gently begins to reopen

Bartender Greg Anderson works behind the bar as news about the coronavirus plays on the television on the first day Tuner's Bar and Grill has reopened after being closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus Monday, May 4, 2020, in St. Charles, Mo. Business in some parts of Missouri, including St. Charles, have been allowed to reopen on Monday after the state's stay-at-home order expired. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

This pandemic is one of those times when the loudest voices from the public are also the least-informed. What is required from our leadership at this time is to follow the guidance of medical experts, rather than conceding to the demands of people who are being intentionally misled.

The economy will eventually recover from whatever protective measures we take, however long they may last. However, the people lost to the coronavirus are gone forever. We cannot sacrifice the lives of our loved ones and neighbors to protect the careers of incumbent politicians who are afraid that the economic pain will cost them an election. That is what we are being asked to do.

Tom Noerper • Affton

