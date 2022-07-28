Letter: Liz Cheney shows how to put her country over her party

Regarding “ Liz Cheney braces for primary loss as focus shifts to 2024” (July 22): The Jan. 6 select committee’s ranking member, Rep. Liz Cheney, is an admirable politician. She put the country first even though it meant a fair chance of losing her seat in the House.

She has not hid herself behind her party but instead is seeking the truth and, sadly, that could cost her her job. She is a politician standing for democracy. I’m a Democrat, but I believe she has character and integrity.