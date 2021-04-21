Letter: Local corporations need to help their St. Louis neighbors

Purpose Built Communities is a nationwide nonprofit network that focuses on urban poverty. The network says its purpose is to “help local leaders create greater racial equity, economic mobility and improved health outcomes for families and children.” Kansas City has an organization, the Urban Neighborhood Initiative, which is part of the network. I'd like to know how we can create the same in St. Louis and which local corporations would help pull leaders together to help small groceries in our city’s food deserts. Who will help with new construction or rehab homes and improve the lives of our neighbors?
Our tendency is to blame the victims of poverty. As a person of middle-class privilege, I’ve been guilty. We need someone to step forward to put together a group to systemically address whole neighborhoods like Purpose Built Communities has done in South Atlanta. We need our local corporate leaders to be part of our city renewal. Improving the lives of others improves the lives of all.
Nancy L. Williams • St. Louis