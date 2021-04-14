Letter: Local Holocaust survivor’s bracelet affirmed his existence

“ Bracelet traced back to St. Louis Holocaust survivor will be on display at museum here” (April 11) was uplifting. The goal of the Nazis was to eliminate the Jewish people. Six million Jews died during the Holocaust. The fact that, 76 years later, the same bracelet has been donated to the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum demonstrates the strange twist of fate that Ben Fainer’s discarded small, metal bracelet he crafted during his imprisonment in World War II concentration camps would resurface.

It confirms the power of a life force channeled through a precious object. The fact that while Fainer was struggling for his life, he would steal that metal and carve his identity into it with the ornamental details took enormous courage. It also affirmed his existence. The visit to the Buchenwald Memorial by his daughter reminded me of the day I visited Auschwitz with a U.S. government fact-finding mission. You become an eyewitness to the site where victims were worked to death or gassed in the crematorium. A person feels sick to the stomach because the suffering and death is incomprehensible. Unfortunately, the Holocaust happened despite what the deniers say. Holocaust museums assure us that civilized society won’t forget.