Letter: Local journalists recognized for honoring high standards

Regarding “ Post-Dispatch reporter wins press freedom award after attack by Missouri governor" (July 7) and " Media Views: Frank Cusumano causes stir after dismissing 'Tuna' from his 'Pressbox' KFNS show" (July 8): The Post-Dispatch recently highlighted the work of two of my former students: reporter Josh Renaud, who received the National Press Club's Freedom Award for uncovering vulnerability on a state website, and Frank Cusumano, for decision-making at KFNS.

Some people berate "the media" for poor performance. After years of teaching thousands of students, I have found a few who set-out to be among the best at what they do, and who achieved that goal — in their own hometown. As an UMSL Board of Curators distinguished teaching professor, I'm so proud of them.