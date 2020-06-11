Letter: Local professional teams do lots of charity work

Regarding “Channel 5’s Hicks: Blues-Cardinals statement about Floyd’s death ‘failed to address the actual problem’” (June 4): While I agree with sportscaster Ahmad Hicks that the Blues’ and Cardinals’ statement could have been more focused on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, these sports teams are not the problem and are far from it.
The Cardinals and Blues help the community and less fortunate in many ways. They appear at hospitals and donate time and money to charities. Several players have foundations and bring underprivileged children to the games. Adam Wainwright donated tens of thousands to bring fresh water to underdeveloped countries like Haiti.
Hicks should be careful who he is criticizing. We have assets here in our city, and he is definitely focusing on the wrong people.
The Blues and Cardinals do a lot for people. I think he should say that the team’s statement didn’t quite hit the mark, but also emphasize the good they do.
Mark Helbig • Fenton
