Letter: ‘Lock her up’ phrase now should apply to Trump

Regarding “Trump mulls a future outside the White House as 2020 options fade” (Nov. 13): With the possibility that President Donald Trump could run again in four years, here is my solution for preventing this from happening: We use his own words against him and lock him up.
With all the lawsuits and possible criminal charges looming against him, I’m sure we can find one that could keep him in prison for awhile. It’s really tough to run a presidential campaign from a prison cell.
Jim Rehagen • The Hill
