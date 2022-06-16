 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Long-beleaguered public defenders deserved funding

Eric Schmitt and public defender Sharon Turlington

Antonio Muldrew talks to his public defender Sharon Turlington as Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt watches exhibits on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Muldrew was on trial for killing Ethiopian immigrant Abdulrauf Kadir in 2014 at a Dutchtown convenience store. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “Missouri public defenders in ‘much better place’ after years of budget stress, director says” (June 6): I was very happy to read that Missouri legislators “signed off on another funding increase to the long-beleaguered” public defenders. In fact, it is one of the rare recent times I can feel proud to be a Missouri citizen.

Our public defenders, headed by inestimable Missouri State Public Defender Director Mary Fox, have long struggled against terrible conditions to defend indigent defendants. They are a heroic group, and Fox is one of Missouri’s finest. I say that because I once spent a week on a jury watching her defend a client with skill, intelligence, and grace. I have never forgotten it.

The criminal justice system has even more cruel imperfections than most of our institutions, but I want to praise all of those who made this increased funding happen: the fine public defenders themselves, Rep. Peter Meredith of the House Budget Committee, House Budget Chairman Cody Smith, and any and all others who helped.

Ann Mandelstamm • St. Louis

