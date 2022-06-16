Letter: Long-beleaguered public defenders deserved funding

Regarding “Missouri public defenders in ‘much better place’ after years of budget stress, director says” (June 6): I was very happy to read that Missouri legislators “signed off on another funding increase to the long-beleaguered” public defenders. In fact, it is one of the rare recent times I can feel proud to be a Missouri citizen.

Our public defenders, headed by inestimable Missouri State Public Defender Director Mary Fox, have long struggled against terrible conditions to defend indigent defendants. They are a heroic group, and Fox is one of Missouri’s finest. I say that because I once spent a week on a jury watching her defend a client with skill, intelligence, and grace. I have never forgotten it.

The criminal justice system has even more cruel imperfections than most of our institutions, but I want to praise all of those who made this increased funding happen: the fine public defenders themselves, Rep. Peter Meredith of the House Budget Committee, House Budget Chairman Cody Smith, and any and all others who helped.

Ann Mandelstamm • St. Louis