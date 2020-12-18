Letter: Long-term separation from loved ones is cruel and painful policy

On March 9, Illinois locked down long-term care facilities in hopes of protecting residents from the coronavirus. This restricted visitors from entering the facilities while violating the residents' rights. Families are unable to see or provide care and support for their loved one. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid issued guidance on March 13 restricting visitors and nonessential health care workers from entering those facilities except for end-of-life situations.

In May guidelines were issued for limited outside visits, but most facilities were unable or unwilling to provide visits for residents. The restrictions did not protect the residents from the coronavirus. Family members who visit have had to stay outside, forced to socially distance with a barrier between residents and their family. Many residents do not understand why their families cannot come inside, hug and kiss them or just hold their hand.

With the holidays upon us, residents and their families are being told there will be no visitation, no family meals or trips home for the day.

Our government agencies and facilities have forgotten that residents of long-term care are entitled to the same freedoms and protection guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution as everyone else.