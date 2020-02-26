Letter: Look before you leap to recreational pot legalization

Regarding the editorial “Missouri will probably legalize pot sooner or later. Why not make it sooner?” (Feb. 9): Although the nation seems to be in majority support for the legalization of recreational marijuana, it is unwise to make a major decision based on the actions of other states. If Missouri is going to legalize marijuana for recreational use, the decision should focus on whether pot would improve the people's welfare.
It is important that the state consider the implications before making any major decisions. Are there environmental dangers? What are the economic pros and cons? How would recreational marijuana affect health and productivity? Although I firmly believe in the individual’s freedom, I also think it is the government’s responsibility to protect its citizens and general welfare regardless of the majority’s disposition. I do think it is appropriate to realize the medicinal uses marijuana has for the public, but it’s important that the public considers the possible consequences.
Garrett Stoecker • University City