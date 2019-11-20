Regarding “A look in the mirror would reveal Democrats’ hate” (Nov. 12): I chuckled when I read this. Letter writer Ron Jones states that there was "no Ukrainian quid pro quo. Only a request to investigate the corrupt extortion of Ukraine by former Vice President Joe Biden. And so what if President Trump applied some pressure to foreign aid recipients as a small requirement …?”
Does Mr. Jones have any idea what quid pro quo means? This for that. A favor for a favor. A requirement that you do something for me in order to get something in return. Jones’ own letter acknowledges that is exactly what Trump did: require action by Ukraine (“a small requirement”) in order to receive foreign aid and possibly a White House visit. That is definitively quid pro quo. The ignorance and subterfuge around the use of this term is mind-boggling.
My amusement increased to laughing out loud when I read, “And thanks for Fox News because all other newspapers and TV news media are nothing but propaganda." Is Jones aware that prominent and founding members of the Fox News team have left the network because of concerns that propaganda rather than news has taken over the network's air time?
Oh, there are none so blind as those who will not see.
And for the record, I am not a hateful, vicious, liberal, left-wing Democrat. I have voted Republican in every presidential race since 1980, except for 2016.
Maureen Borkowski • Sunset Hills