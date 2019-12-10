Subscribe for 99¢
Trump Blagojevich

FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, with his wife Patti at his side, speaks to the media in Chicago before reporting to federal prison in Denver. President Donald Trump says he's "very strongly" considering commuting the sentence of Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year prison term on multiple federal corruption convictions. Trump suggested more than a year ago that he was considering a commutation for Blagojevich, who then filed paperwork requesting a commutation. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

 M. Spencer Green

There’s this guy who makes a phone call. He knows he’s got something somebody else wants, but he wants something for himself in return. Problem is, other people are listening in on the call. And there’s a tape recorder running. Next thing you know, the guy is being impeached. His name: Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, and he’s currently serving a 14-year sentence in the Englewood Federal Penitentiary for trying to sell something a lot less important than $391 million in military aid to an ally at war.

Stephen Brown • O’Fallon, Ill.