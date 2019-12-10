There’s this guy who makes a phone call. He knows he’s got something somebody else wants, but he wants something for himself in return. Problem is, other people are listening in on the call. And there’s a tape recorder running. Next thing you know, the guy is being impeached. His name: Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, and he’s currently serving a 14-year sentence in the Englewood Federal Penitentiary for trying to sell something a lot less important than $391 million in military aid to an ally at war.
Stephen Brown • O’Fallon, Ill.