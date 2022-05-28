 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Look to Founders-era weapons to grasp 2nd Amendment

Regarding “Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?” (May 25): Rep. Ann Wagner and her Republican colleagues could honor the memory of the slaughtered Uvalde children by answering these questions:

• If strict constructionists wish to maintain the constitutional framers’ original intent, why not limit gun ownership to single-shot, muzzle-loading flintlock rifles?

• If all limits on the Second Amendment are deemed unacceptable, why don’t we allow private citizens to own flamethrowers, rocket launchers, hand grenades, or fully-automatic weapons?

• If armed law-enforcement officers on site at Robb Elementary School failed to prevent mass murder there, how do GOP responses calling for “more armed guards at our schools” offer any genuine hope for improved public safety?

William R. Pierce • Manchester

