Letter: Look to South Korea on how not to panic

Regarding “Health minister hopes South Korea has ‘passed the peak’ of outbreak” (March 9): I am formerly from O’Fallon, Missouri, and am studying at Seoul National University. I've lived in South Korea for 10 years. Some apocalyptic accounts of the coronavirus outbreak have circulated. Aside from worries over shortages of masks, the level of panic buying in Korea has been low. Stores are amply stocked with all daily necessities, including toilet paper, and everything from groceries to hand sanitizer can be ordered online and received within 24 hours.
South Korea has a staggering capacity for testing for the virus, as many as 10,000 a day, and the death rate is at 0.6%, far below that of China or even Italy. Testing is free if doctors agree a test is warranted, and thanks to the universal health care system, treatment for coronavirus, or any ailment, is covered.
While the government response has not been perfect, the government has exercised admirable transparency. Daily notifications pass along instructions for preventative measures and inform people of confirmed cases in their neighborhood. Streets are not empty. Cafes nearby my house remain nearly full, and restaurants and movie theaters are open. The economic impact is unmistakable and there is certainly a bit of fear in the air, but it is not the end times some suggest.
Benjamin Engel • Seoul, South Korea