Regarding “Loan keeps Loop Trolley afloat until Jan. 1, while Bi-State considers running it” (Nov. 8): My sister and I took my grandson to ride the trolley. We had a wonderful experience, and he absolutely was thrilled about our adventure. I hope we all can get a plan together to keep this fine asset in our city.
One of the things we noticed: Nobody seemed to know any details about it. We couldn’t get any information on its schedule from the information desk at the History Museum. At Fitz’s, the employee didn’t even know if it was running. My sister found a number to call to get the time schedule. The number was very helpful. I feel that there is absolutely no support for this trolley at the Loop. Businesses should be able to tell their patrons when the next trolley is due. The trolley is a great idea, and I would love to see it succeed and even expand throughout Forest Park. It needs the support of the businesses as much as it needs the financial support.
Linda Haas • Ballwin