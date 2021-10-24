Letter: Loop’s businesses need trolley for an economic lift

Regarding “Regional board to decide soon on new federal grant to restart Loop Trolley” (Oct. 18): The Loop Trolley needs to be kept alive and able to utilize the money it was allocated. The trolley needs to become a free St. Louis tourist attraction while also providing clean electric transportation for older adults, students and working-class individuals.

For more than 40 years, we’ve operated a record store, Vintage Vinyl, that is often a destination place in the Delmar Loop. We, along with all of our neighbors, have already lived through the trolley construction and now would love to see the positive effects.

With the coronavirus, supply-chain problems and all of the other obstacles independent businesses are now experiencing, we must utilize the allocated money for our region (which if not used, will vanish). If we don’t, we’ll lose a great opportunity to move our city forward.