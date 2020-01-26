Letter: Loop Trolley as successful as the Spanish Pavilion
0 comments

Letter: Loop Trolley as successful as the Spanish Pavilion

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Spanish Pavilion

The Spanish Pavilion in downtown St. Louis, shortly before its grand opening on May 25, 1969. Mayor Afonso J. Cervantes led the effort to bring it here from the 1964-65 New York World's Fair to promote St. Louis' Spanish colonial heritage. It failed as a tourist attraction, but serves today as the lobby and banquet area of the Hilton hotel at Broadway and Walnut Street. Photo by Arthur Witman of the Post-Dispatch

Regarding “‘Making the best out of a bad situation’: Bi-State CEO pitches takeover of Loop Trolley” (Jan. 23): Alas, the Loop Trolley represents the project that will not go away, despite its difficulties.

This project was dead on arrival. It has bled money since its inception. Two of the trolley cars experienced periodic breakdowns, and one was never put into service. Who was responsible for quality control and maintenance, the Three Stooges?

And St. Louis is going to continue this disaster because its afraid if it pulls the plug on a bad idea. The federal government will stop allocating funds to St. Louis and, instead, send them to cities like Cincinnati and Cleveland.

I have an idea: Let’s cut the city’s losses and bail on the project. Anyone remember the Spanish Pavilion?

Greg Gibson • Breckenridge Hills

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports