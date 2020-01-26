Letter: Loop Trolley as successful as the Spanish Pavilion

Regarding “‘Making the best out of a bad situation’: Bi-State CEO pitches takeover of Loop Trolley” (Jan. 23): Alas, the Loop Trolley represents the project that will not go away, despite its difficulties.
This project was dead on arrival. It has bled money since its inception. Two of the trolley cars experienced periodic breakdowns, and one was never put into service. Who was responsible for quality control and maintenance, the Three Stooges?
And St. Louis is going to continue this disaster because its afraid if it pulls the plug on a bad idea. The federal government will stop allocating funds to St. Louis and, instead, send them to cities like Cincinnati and Cleveland.
I have an idea: Let’s cut the city’s losses and bail on the project. Anyone remember the Spanish Pavilion?
Greg Gibson • Breckenridge Hills