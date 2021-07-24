 Skip to main content
Letter: Loop trolley cars would be vandalized if put on display
Letter: Loop trolley cars would be vandalized if put on display

Loop Trolley's long term future is unknown

Trolley 001 makes it way west up Delmar Boulevard on Dec. 5 in University City. 

Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding the letter “We paid for them; put dormant Loop trollies on display” (July 20): If the trolleys were put on display, who would be there to make sure nothing happened to them while they were sitting there? Also, they would have to be driven out in the morning and back in the evening, as it would not be prudent to let our investment sit out overnight.

If the writer wants to see and ride trolley cars, he should go to the Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood and ride the cars, which run every weekend. These are real electric vehicles that either once operated in St. Louis or were built here.

Steven Siegerist • St. Louis

