Letter: Loop Trolley debacle could cripple our future mass transit

Regarding the David Nicklaus column “Reviving trolley would be throwing good money after bad” (Jan. 6): The big problem with the Loop Trolley is it that didn’t deliver what it promised. Originally, we were promised a street railway line that was supposed to take people from either the Delmar or the Forest Park MetroLink stations to the the Delmar Loop. Service was supposed to be frequent enough that people would not have to wait long for a trolley.

But what we received was a somewhat shoddily-built, glorified amusement park ride. Since its completion, it has seldom run and has provided virtually no service to the community.

Worst of all, it has severely damaged St. Louis’ chances of getting further money for other transit projects. This is especially true if those projects involve rail. Even though MetroLink has absolutely nothing to do with the Loop Trolley, I have heard several transit critics use it as an excuse for not funding any kind of rail transit.