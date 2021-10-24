Letter: Loop Trolley has already wasted enough tax money

Regarding “Regional board to decide soon on new federal grant to restart Loop Trolley” (Oct. 18): The East-West Gateway Council of Governments should vote not to give the Loop Trolley another $1.3 million in federal funding at the council’s meeting on Oct. 27.

After $51 million dollars, several years of delays, and business closures that resulted from construction diverting traffic, all that the trolley could muster was 13 months of operation and disappointing ridership.

It’s time to stop giving money to the Loop Trolley to provide a service that almost no one wants. Claims from trolley backers that a restarted trolley would reduce traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions in the Loop are not convincing. Considering the electricity for its operation comes from coal-powered plants, the trolley would have to take a lot of cars off the road to make any noticeable difference.