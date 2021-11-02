Letter: Loop Trolley, like King Kong, is bad idea that won't die

Regarding "Up for Discussion: What to do next with the failed Loop Trolley?" (Oct. 28): Remember in the movie "King Kong" with all those planes trying to shoot that enormous ape off the building? He kept getting hit but refused to fall. That's how I'm starting to think of the Loop Trolley: a bad idea that just won't die.

The original trolley backers blamed its shutdown on financial troubles. They seemed to miss a startling lack of interest on the part of the public. Even 20/20 hindsight can't change some people's minds. The most recent attempt to resurrect it was voted down, not too surprising given the trolley's maiden voyage was only slightly more successful than the Titanic's.

Knowing what we know now, trying to bring the trolley back to life would turn out to be another wasted effort with all the allure of a metaphorical dead ape lying on Delmar Boulevard.

Jeff Klayman • Creve Coeur