 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Loop Trolley, like King Kong, is bad idea that won't die
0 comments

Letter: Loop Trolley, like King Kong, is bad idea that won't die

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Looped in

An empty trolley car sits parked in the Loop Trolley garage next to Delmar Boulevard in the Loop on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. There are five trolleys parked in the garage, two are ready for service and were in use before being shut down last year, a third is in the process of being certified for service and the last two are in reserve for future use. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding "Up for Discussion: What to do next with the failed Loop Trolley?" (Oct. 28): Remember in the movie "King Kong" with all those planes trying to shoot that enormous ape off the building? He kept getting hit but refused to fall. That's how I'm starting to think of the Loop Trolley: a bad idea that just won't die.

The original trolley backers blamed its shutdown on financial troubles. They seemed to miss a startling lack of interest on the part of the public. Even 20/20 hindsight can't change some people's minds. The most recent attempt to resurrect it was voted down, not too surprising given the trolley's maiden voyage was only slightly more successful than the Titanic's.

Knowing what we know now, trying to bring the trolley back to life would turn out to be another wasted effort with all the allure of a metaphorical dead ape lying on Delmar Boulevard.

Jeff Klayman • Creve Coeur 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News