Letter: Loop Trolley’s troubles plagued from beginning

I can tell you the exact date that the Loop Trolley’s troubles began — October 15, 2012, when Robert Archibald resigned as president of the Loop Trolley Company Board of Directors. He left because he was afraid that the problems he was having due to a bad land purchase at his other employer, the Missouri History Museum, might mar his ability to provide leadership for the trolley.
The next thing that happened was nothing. From the time Mr. Archibald resigned until Joe Edwards broke ground on March 15, 2015, no construction occurred. However, all of the budgets for the project were drawn up way back in 2012 or earlier. No efforts were made to adjust the budgets to what the costs would be in 2015. Thus, the day they broke ground, they didn’t have enough money for construction or operations.
Corners were cut. Both loops were eliminated at each end of the line, and the second track was removed east of the Delmar Station. This would lead to another problem; both cars that were supposed to run on the line only had one set of controls at one end and could not operate without a loop. This led to more money being spent for dual-control cars.
The final insult to injury was there really was not enough money left to run the line on any kind of effective schedule.
“If you build it, they will come,” may have worked for the “Field of Dreams,” but it does not work for public transit.
Bill Heger • Rock Hill