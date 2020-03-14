Letter: Loop Trolley was an answer without a question

Regarding “Loop Trolley could be back on track in April, promoter Joe Edwards says” (March 10): Jeremy Kohler’s story points out how flawed this boondoggle is in so many ways.
Joe Edwards, Loop developer and chairman of the taxing district, now claims the Loop Trolley can operate without a bailout because the trolley sales tax district continues to raise tax revenue even if the trolley doesn’t run. How screwed up is that? While the trolley has been dormant, the district has stockpiled over $900,000. Patrons in the district are paying for something that isn’t there and isn’t operating. Whoever wrote the authorizing legislation for the district should have his or her pen taken away.
Further, there is the oft-repeated claim, this time by Jacob Long, Mayor Lyda Krewson’s spokesperson, that getting the trolley running again would prevent the U. S. Federal Transit Administration from seeking a refund of the $25 million it provided for the folly, I mean trolley.
As the district’s only source of funds seems to be the tax revenue it collects — but doesn’t spend when the trolley doesn’t run — it could take decades to collect that amount. Why would anyone else be on the hook because the Federal Transit Administration didn’t do proper due diligence before granting $25 million of our money to this venture?
Kill it. Drive a stake in it. The trolley is the answer for which there never was a question. Let it rest in peace.
Lon Zimmerman • Creve Coeur