Letter: Looser gun purchasing rules equal more gun deaths

Regarding " States eye allowing concealed carry of guns without a permit " (Jan. 24): Statistics prove that our country has a gun-violence problem, and loosening the requirements to purchase a gun only feeds the flame. When gun purchases went up, gun violence increased also. The correlation is simple: If there are fewer requirements to purchase a gun, then it is easier to purchase a gun. If it is easier to purchase a gun, then more people purchase guns. If more people purchase guns, more people die due to guns.

So why are some states considering allowing citizens to legally purchase a gun without a permit? Many Republican lawmakers claim these types of restrictions inhibit their Second Amendment rights. Yes, Americans are entitled to these rights, but guns have modernized — they are not the same single-shot muskets used in 1775. Guns are now more powerful, accurate and ultimately more dangerous. Because the Second Amendment was written so long ago, it does not accurately take current public safety into account. Therefore, it is necessary to limit who can purchase a gun in the United States.