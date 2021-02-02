 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Looser gun purchasing rules equal more gun deaths
0 comments

Letter: Looser gun purchasing rules equal more gun deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
States eye allowing concealed carry of guns without a permit

FILE - A man carries his weapon during a second amendment gun rally at Utah State Capitol on Feb. 8, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Utah is one of several more states weighing proposals this year that would allow people to carry concealed guns without having to get a permit, a trend supporters say bolsters Second Amendment rights but is alarming to gun-control advocates. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

 Rick Bowmer

Regarding "States eye allowing concealed carry of guns without a permit" (Jan. 24): Statistics prove that our country has a gun-violence problem, and loosening the requirements to purchase a gun only feeds the flame. When gun purchases went up, gun violence increased also. The correlation is simple: If there are fewer requirements to purchase a gun, then it is easier to purchase a gun. If it is easier to purchase a gun, then more people purchase guns. If more people purchase guns, more people die due to guns.

So why are some states considering allowing citizens to legally purchase a gun without a permit? Many Republican lawmakers claim these types of restrictions inhibit their Second Amendment rights. Yes, Americans are entitled to these rights, but guns have modernized — they are not the same single-shot muskets used in 1775. Guns are now more powerful, accurate and ultimately more dangerous. Because the Second Amendment was written so long ago, it does not accurately take current public safety into account. Therefore, it is necessary to limit who can purchase a gun in the United States.

Although it is important for Americans to retain their rights, it is equally important that Americans can feel safe.

Ella Elmendorf • St. Peters 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports