Letter: Los Angeles is finally even with St. Louis in Super Bowls

Regarding “Kupp’s late TD lifts Rams over Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl” (Feb. 13): Finally, the people of Los Angeles can say they have as many Super Bowl wins as the city of St Louis.
Charlie Oldani • St. Louis
Just when I think that a Democratic politician will be called out for their bad behavior, one must wait until the last paragraph to be reminded of Trump.
Until a few days ago, I always thought the violent protesters over George Floyd’s and other deaths who looted, burned buildings and rioted were doing something bad.
These three articles paint a terrible picture for Missouri. Why is the Missouri Republican Party dragging our state into the mud? Are they trying to get residents to leave the state?
Roman lawyers often asked: Does the accused person’s behavior show signs or consequences of guilt?
It’s time for the GOP and all good Republicans to point out that Trump is the RINO, and do so over and over again until people see the truth.
In my opinion, all single women should be encouraged to take responsibility for their promiscuous actions by abstinence or other available methods rather than by abortion.
They apparently have little regard for our democratic system. Remember, they passed gun laws that usurp federal authority.
Former President Trump is not helping his legal predicament regarding the attack on the Capitol.
Take Shakespeare. All those tragedies. Dead bodies everywhere. Sorry, but we read books to cheer us up, not make us uncomfortable.
Such an amazingly weak and foolish public policy statement by the U.S. is like sending an all-clear message for Russia to invade Ukraine without fearing a military reaction from the U.S. and NATO.
