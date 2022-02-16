 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Los Angeles is finally even with St. Louis in Super Bowls

Analysis: Rams might pay steep price for winning all-in bet

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller holds up the Lombardi Trophy after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

Regarding “Kupp’s late TD lifts Rams over Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl” (Feb. 13): Finally, the people of Los Angeles can say they have as many Super Bowl wins as the city of St Louis.

Charlie Oldani • St. Louis

