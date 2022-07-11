Letter: Lots of good guys with guns didn’t help parade victims

Regarding “Deadly July 4 parade: Shots, then a frantic rush to escape” (July 5): The National Rifle Association’s favorite mantra and only solution for the accelerating proliferation of gun massacres is: More good guys with guns. Numerous law enforcement officers were on duty protecting the Independence Day parade route in Highland Park, Ill. — plenty of good guys with firearms. Yet a single, probably deranged person with a weapon of war was not only able to quickly kill seven people and wound two dozen more, but also get away before all those good guys with guns could effectively respond.