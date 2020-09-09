 Skip to main content
Letter: Lou Brock was an inspiration on and off the field
Letter: Lou Brock was an inspiration on and off the field

Lou Brock’s passing was a great loss for Cardinals fans ("Hall of Famer Lou Brock, who stole bases and Cardinals fans hearts, dies at 81," Sept. 7). Brock was a special part of my childhood growing up in St. Louis, going back to my memories of listening to every Cardinals game on KMOX. This includes listening live to Brock’s record-setting stolen base No. 105 in 1974 (single-season record) and the career record he set in 1977 (No. 893). I also witnessed Brock’s 3,000th hit at Busch Stadium in 1979.

But my special connection is linked to Brock’s career stolen base achievement, when I won a “When Will Lou Do It” contest, predicting months in advance the date, inning and exact minute he did it on Aug. 29, 1977, in San Diego. I’ll never forget being on the field when Brock was honored upon returning to St. Louis, meeting him and receiving my award during the pregame ceremony.

Then in 2013, when I attended Stan Musial’s funeral, I had the honor of talking to Brock again, 36 years after that first meeting (and sharing with him our bond from 1977). Beyond his on-field achievements, I was always inspired by Brock overcoming segregation and racism to break into Major League Baseball, and later in life, persevering courageously and gracefully through serious health challenges in recent years. Rest in peace, Lou Brock.

Michael Rabbitt • Chicago

