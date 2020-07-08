Letter: Low cigarette tax ensures Missouri's race to bottom

Regarding the editorial “Raise Missouri’s cigarette tax and generate much-needed revenue” (July 5): Raise Missouri’s cigarette tax? Are you nuts? Why in the world would we raise our 17-cent-per-pack cigarette tax and lose our cherished standing as lowest in the nation?
Why would we want to discourage young people from starting to smoke or give long-time smokers an incentive to quit? Why would we want to reduce Missouri’s lung cancer rate, which is among the highest in the nation? Who cares that every state except ours has increased its cigarette tax since 2002 — some more than once.
And for those who think we would lose tax revenues to neighboring states, we could triple our tax and still be the cheapest in the Midwest by far. Who cares that smoking related health costs exceed $19 per pack?
Of course, increasing revenues also makes absolutely no sense. Our state has the lowest per capita funding in the nation for higher education, and we need to keep that important ranking as secure as possible. Our race to the bottom in higher education funding was successful, and it needs to stay that way.
Everyone knows that the top two things businesses look for when choosing a location is cheap cigarettes and abysmal funding for higher education. That is why we have such a robust economy.
I hope the editorial board will think twice the next time the board even considers such a crazy idea as raising Missouri’s cigarette tax.
W. Dudley McCarter • Creve Coeur
