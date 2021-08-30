 Skip to main content
Letter: Low education levels will always hold Afghanistan back
Letter: Low education levels will always hold Afghanistan back

Regarding the editorial "On Biden's watch, America's righteous war in Afghanistan ends in defeat" (Aug. 17): To my understanding, training the Afghan army was nearly impossible because the men could not read, did not know numbers or colors and could not recognize their own written names. There is so much corruption they were not paid, fed or equipped to fight.

In my opinion, Afghanistan will not survive in the modern world without educating its people, and I don't mean the madrasas and memorization.

Geraldine Jacobs • St. Peters

