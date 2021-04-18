Letter: Loyal Cardinals fans can’t afford to watch them on TV now

Regarding Dan Caesar’s Media Views column “Fox Sports Midwest now has new name, new look” (March 31): We know Cardinals fans are the best in baseball, so why can’t we watch the home games? The pandemic has forced limited seating at Busch Stadium, so many loyal fans, including the elderly, are forced to watch them on TV.
In my opinion, Bally Sports seems to want more money from streaming. It seems to me we’re talking about greed. Cardinals fans have been loyal, and the team needs to make watching the games on TV easier and cheaper.
Donna Rogers • Lake Saint Louis