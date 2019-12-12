Regarding President Donald Trump: No one is above the law. This is a line in the sand. No elected official can use his or her power in office to get reelected. No elected official or American citizen can aid or use a foreign power to affect an American election.
Trump has done all of these things and more. For Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer to refuse to see this and do something about it makes him anti-American. Let’s think about that. He would be an enemy of America. He would be betraying everything we stand for and hold dear. The case is clear as day.
Luetkemeyer should vote for impeachment or stand against free and fair American elections. I hope he chooses wisely. His constituents will be watching him.
Joshua Arnold • St. Charles