Letter: ‘Mad as hell’ voters must turn out for the election
0 comments

Letter: ‘Mad as hell’ voters must turn out for the election

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
'It's broken': Fears grow about patchwork US election system

Jenn McCullough, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, steps from the voting booth after casting her ballot in the Pennsylvania primary at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

To quote the character Howard Beale in the classic movie “Network,” We should send our letters, text messages or phone calls to Washington and say that “I’m mad as hell and I am not going to take it anymore!” I have had enough of the lies, corruption and racism in this leadership. We need a massive voter turnout in November to remove the deplorable leadership in Washington.

Will Huhmann • Webster Groves

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports