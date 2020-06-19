Letter: ‘Mad as hell’ voters must turn out for the election

To quote the character Howard Beale in the classic movie “Network,” We should send our letters, text messages or phone calls to Washington and say that “I’m mad as hell and I am not going to take it anymore!” I have had enough of the lies, corruption and racism in this leadership. We need a massive voter turnout in November to remove the deplorable leadership in Washington.
Will Huhmann • Webster Groves
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.