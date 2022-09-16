Letter: MAGA supporters threaten democracy, not Democrats

Democracy is under siege in this country. But only one side has adopted anti-democratic ideology and goals, and seeks to impose minority rule. Only one side has promoted the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, against all evidence and contrary to every judicial holding on the matter. Only one side has sought to overturn that election by force and violence directed against Congress and its elected representatives. Only one side has promoted similar lies at the state and local levels, sought to intimidate, capture, and even assassinate elected leaders and officials responsible for conducting free and fair elections, and to replace them with those willing to do its bidding. And only one side claims the right to seize and hold power by any means, and at all costs, to undermine the right to vote and to impose its will over that of the majority.