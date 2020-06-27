Letter: 'Magic Flute' character learns lesson in running his mouth


Levi Hernandez

Levi Hernandez as Papageno and Katrina Galka as Papagena in Opera Theatre of Saint Louis’ 2014 production of The Magic Flute.

Photo by Ken Howard

 Steve Giegerich

I recently took a virtual trip to London to see Mozart’s "Magic Flute" at Covent Garden. In this delightful yet profoundly beautiful work, there is a character named Papageno. He carries a little set of pipes that he uses for tweets. He’s a dopey motormouth. He lies, taking credit for a heroic deed that he did not perform. For this, he is punished with a padlock on his mouth so that he can no longer speak or tweet. All he can say is “um, um, um, um.” Is there a possibility of such a padlock for a president?

(With apologies to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Emanuel Schikaneder: Papageno is a completely lovable goofball.)

Margaret Gilleo • Ladue

