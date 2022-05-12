 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mail-order abortion pills avoid stressful trip to clinic

Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills

Boxes of the drug mifepristone line a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The drug is one of two used together in "medication abortions." According to Planned Parenthood, mifepristone blocks progesterone, stopping a pregnancy from progressing. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

 Allen G. Breed

Regarding the editorial “With Roe on the ropes, it’s urgent that abortion medication be kept accessible” (May 8): It appears almost certain that the Supreme Court will soon take away the right of millions of women to have a safe and legal abortion. A medication abortion may be their best line of defense.

The abortion pills, mifepristone and misoprostol, can be delivered by mail, making a lengthy trip to an abortion clinic unnecessary. The pills arrive discreetly packaged and can be taken easily in the privacy of one’s own home. In fact, no one ever need know that a woman had a self-administered medication abortion unless she discloses it. Not even a doctor can find out about her abortion unless she tells them, as the abortion medications do not show up in a blood test.

Pamela Jeannot • Lake Saint Louis

