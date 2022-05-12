Letter: Mail-order abortion pills avoid stressful trip to clinic

Regarding the editorial “ With Roe on the ropes, it’s urgent that abortion medication be kept accessible ” (May 8): It appears almost certain that the Supreme Court will soon take away the right of millions of women to have a safe and legal abortion. A medication abortion may be their best line of defense.

The abortion pills, mifepristone and misoprostol, can be delivered by mail, making a lengthy trip to an abortion clinic unnecessary. The pills arrive discreetly packaged and can be taken easily in the privacy of one’s own home. In fact, no one ever need know that a woman had a self-administered medication abortion unless she discloses it. Not even a doctor can find out about her abortion unless she tells them, as the abortion medications do not show up in a blood test.