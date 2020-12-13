 Skip to main content
Letter: Major Case Squad is continually making St. Louis safer
Regarding the editorial “Murder victim’s family pinpoints the problem with region’s crime-solving laxity” (Dec. 6): The Major Case Squad is an investigative unit comprising police investigators in greater St. Louis. We recently investigated three homicides in Overland, St. Peters and Olivette, which resulted in the arrests of three individuals. There were approximately 60 investigators activated for these three cases, all of which occurred within days of each other. The manpower and resources provided by the squad enables the investigations to receive the attention required to solve these homicides.

Fred Whitted spoke about the shooting death of his sister, Kristen R. Whitted, at a news conference in Olivette on Dec. 3 and pleaded with the St. Louis community to help provide information to Major Case Squad investigators. In response, several leads came into the command post from the public. This is a good example of how the public and law enforcement can work hand-in-hand.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been in existence since 1965 and pools the most qualified investigators, equipment, and resources from multiple jurisdictions to conduct a saturation investigation over a sustained period, usually five days. Currently, there are more than 500 investigators in Missouri and Illinois who are members, and the clearance rate is more than 80%.

We are proud of our record and are continually trying to provide our services to make our communities safer.

Richard F. Knox • Olivette

Retired executive director, St. Louis Area Major Case Squad

