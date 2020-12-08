Letter: Make an effort to understand other voters’ point of view

Regarding the letter “Voters who identify with Trump have serious problems” (Dec. 3): As an independent who voted for President-elect Joe Biden, I had to reread this letter several times to try to understand the feelings it generated within me. Does the letter writer believe President Donald Trump’s 74 million voters are immoral, narcissistic and pathological liars? I’m sad about this displayed bigotry toward almost half our electorate.

I actually have a partial solution to ending this divisiveness: Extremists on both sides need to start reading newspapers, watching TV, and viewing social media that represents the “other” side. They also need to cultivate friends with opposing political viewpoints. If everything people read and watch and all their friends only reinforce their views, it is quite difficult to understand opposing viewpoints. I am pretty proud and glad that I have many conservative and liberal friends. They are equally good, fine people. Take these small steps in someone else’s shoes, and people might be pleasantly surprised.

Mike Neumann • Des Peres

Make an effort to understand other voters’ point of view