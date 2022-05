We are in a world full of hypocrisy. Some people are against abortion, but they are in favor of the death penalty and deny medical care to children who need it. Maybe the anti-abortion crowd should be required to raise, shelter, feed, and educate children of women forced to give birth. Of course they will be the first ones to lock up unwanted children if they commit crimes, because they were brought up in a hostile and unloving environment. These are sad times.