Letter: Make assault rifles as tough to get as fully automatics

Tulsa Shooting Waiting Period

FILE - In this March 15, 2020 file photo people wait in a line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif. The man who shot and killed four people this week at a Tulsa, Okla., hospital bought his AR-style semiautomatic rifle just hours before he began the killing spree. That would not have been possible in Washington and a half dozen other states that have waiting periods of days or even more than a week before people can take possession of such weapons.

 Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP

Regarding “Assault-style weapon in Tulsa shooting bought that day, gunman targeted doctor, police say” (June 2): Fully automatic weapons are still available to law abiding citizens in most, if not all states but are heavily regulated. These restrictions make fully automatics and certain explosives much more difficult to obtain.

I believe any semi-automatic firearm that can hold a magazine, clip, or drum in a rifle or handgun should also be under the same laws, restrictions, and penalties as fully automatics. All of these weapons will still be available provided the buyer qualifies.

One popular view is that, if we enact this gun restriction, only criminals will have guns. But we don’t see many criminals committing crimes with fully automatic weapons. Federal restrictions work. This country doesn’t have a monopoly on mental health issues or violent video games, but we do have a monopoly on easy access to semi-automatics, and a lot of innocent people dying because of these types of weapons of war. Why make killing so easy?

Innocent people are being slaughtered by these easily obtained semi-automatic weapons. We should weigh the cost of human lives, especially children’s lives, against owning this type of weapon.

Michael Alalof • Ellisville

