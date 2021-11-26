Letter: Make it easier to attain drugs to battle opioid epidemic

Regarding “As Overdose Deaths Soar, DEA-Wary Pharmacies Shy From Dispensing Addiction Medication” (Nov. 9): With the opioid epidemic raging in the United States, both the government and health care professionals have a duty to keep citizens safe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 14 Americans report a substance use disorder.

With so many Americans living with such a disorder, do we really think it would help the cause by making medications that lessen withdrawal symptoms less accessible? With pharmacies refusing to provide medications that treat the disorder, people may believe they have no choice but to seek this medication elsewhere, such as through illegal distribution. This lack of access does nothing but exacerbate the opioid epidemic.

Federal legislation has been passed to make medication more accessible, while also protecting physicians and pharmacists. The Support for Patients and Communities Act was passed in 2018 to tighten security around controlled-substance prescription and distribution. Even so, pharmacies are reluctant to provide these medications due to fear of being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.